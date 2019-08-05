Hitman surpasses Chris Gayle’s mark

Lauderhill: Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the most prolific six-hitter in T20 Internationals while his skipper Virat Kohli attained pole position among Indians in the shortest format across all competitions.

Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle's record of 105 sixes by hitting three maximums on his way to a 51-ball 67 in the second T20 International against West Indies here.

The World Cup's highest scorer needed four sixes to go past Gayle's record at the start of the three-match series. During his knock of 24 in the opening game, Rohit had hit two sixes.

On Sunday, he smashed another three to lead the tally with 107 sixes. New Zealand's Martin Guptill has 103. Rohit was one of India's biggest success stories in the 2019 World Cup, scoring a record five centuries to go past Kumar Sangakkara.

On the way to his 28 off 23 balls, Kohli bettered Suresh Raina's record to become the highest run-getter among Indians in T20cricket. Raina held the top spot with 8392 runs, while Kohli entered the game with 8388.