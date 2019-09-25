Harmanpreet Kaur says she was nervous at halfway stage of 1st T20 against South Africa Women

She also her side still needs improvement in several areas, especially batting. "Lot of areas to improve. Need to improve a lot with the bat. We are playing with an extra batter, so if batters do well, we can do even better," said the 30-year-old. She said she had trusted Radha Yadav to do well in the final over of the South African run chase and eventually the left-armer took two wickets to end the visiting side's innings.

Star of the match Deepti said her effort was the "best bowling performance" of her career. "We bowled how I had planned. Got help from the wicket too. The plan was to bowl wicket to wicket and it was turning, so I pitched it up too," she said. "The mindset was to bowl in front. We were confident at the halfway mark. And we wanted to enjoy. If you enjoy, you automatically do well," the 22-year-old off-spinner said.

South Africa captain Sune Luus said 130 was a chaseable total though her side could not make it in the end. "The way our new-ball bowlers bowled, they gave us a good platform to work on. We thought 130 was a total we could chase. Chasing 130 is about when you go for the charge," she said.

"Lizelle Lee gave a good platform. The batsmen who then came in just couldn't execute. The way Deepti and the spinners bowled, you could definitely see there was more spin as the evening progressed."