Fracture in Jasprit Bumrah's lower back

New Delhi: In a major setback to India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a stress fracture in his lower back, which might also force him out of next month's assignment against Bangladesh. Fellow paceman Umesh Yadav replaced him in the Indian squad for the three matches against the Proteas, beginning in Visakhapatnam from October 2.

"The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah's replacement," the BCCI said in a release. A BCCI official, however, said Bumrah could also miss the home series against Bangladesh. That series comprises three T20 Internationals and two Tests, which are part of the the World Test Championship. It will be held from November 3 to 26.

"Jasprit is out for a period of seven to eight weeks minimum. This effectively rules him out of the World Championship games against Bangladesh also. He is out till the end of November. That's how his medical bulletin is at the moment," the official said on conditions of anonymity. The good thing is that the detection happened at the preliminary stage and that's why it won't take more than two months to heal. Otherwise, a stress fracture takes pretty long to heal," he added.

Bumrah had been rested from the recently-concluded Twenty20 series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

India's revised squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Shubman Gill.