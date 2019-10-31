Everyone was busy getting Kohli’s wife Anushka a cup of tea: Farokh Engineer slams MSK Prasad and selectors

Former India wicket-keeper-batsman Farokh Engineer lashed out on MSK Prasad & co questioning their credentials and stature and instead advocating for the likes of Dilip Vengsarkar to be part of the panel. Engineer termed the selection committee Mickey Mouse.

The selection panel currently consists of MSK Prasad the chairman supported by Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda.

Everyone associated with cricket is aware of Farokh’s outspoken nature and he was yet again on fire with his words. The former gloveman laid his opinion in order to bring proper people to the selection committee.

In an interview given to TOI, former Indian wicketkeeper recited that the current selection committee doesn’t hold the experience. The 81-year-old also added that everyone was busy getting Anushka Sharma (Virat Kohli’s wife) cups of tea.

Engineer remembered an incident from 2019 World Cup where he met a person in England, who was one of the Indian selectors, but Farokh was not aware of his role.

We have got a Mickey Mouse selection committee. Virat Kohli has a major impact (in the process) which is very good. But how are the selectors qualified? Between them, have they played about 10-12 Test matches.

I didn’t even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him ‘who the hell he was’ because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors.

All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli’s wife) cups of tea. I feel people with the stature of Dilip Vengsarkar should be in the selection committee,” said the 81-year-old.

Engineer was very delighted as former skipper Sourav Ganguly took the post of BCCI president on October 23 as he said, “he was a dashing player, a captain who took bold decisions and I hope he does the same thing as board president.