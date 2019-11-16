Dale Steyn hails Mohammed Shami as the best bowler

South Africa's bowling frontman Dale Steyn is amused by Indian bowler Mohammed Shami's current form and calls him the best bowler of the world in current times.

The biggest trend for any cricketer or a filmstar is to have an entertaining session with their fans and just to get engaged with his fans Steyn started a Question & Answer session asking his fans their favourite question related to his life.

One of the user asked Steyn, who is the best bowler according to him, the Proteas player took the name of Mohammed Shami and mentioned about his current form as the reason on chosing him.

Shami had an remarkable bowling spell against Bangladesh in the first test as he ran over the Tigers' batting line-up taking seven wickets in the entire match with the figures of 3/27 and 4/31 respectively.

Shami accounts a total of 173 wickets in Test cricket, still 266 wickets lesser than Dale Steyn who has turned a fan of the Bengal bowler.