Cricketers set to deliberate on ‘conflict of interest’ issue

Mumbai: The contentious 'conflict of interest' issue is set to be discussed by past cricketers during an informal meeting to be held at the BCCI headquarters here on Monday. Several top cricketers are expected to attend the meeting in the presence of at least one Committee of Administrators (CoA) member. They are expected to deliberate on the issue at length.

While the CoA is chaired by Vinod Rai, the other members are Diana Edulji and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge. It is understood that former India batsman Dilip Vengsarkar and pacer Ajit Agarkar would attend the meeting. Even the likes of VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid are expected to attend it. However, it is reliably learnt that Sachin Tendulkar will not attend the meeting.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not attend the Monday meeting but has already shot off a letter to the Board giving his views on the subject.

The latest cricketer to get a 'conflict of interest' notice was former India captain Dravid, as a specific charge was levelled against him and he has replied to the notice. According to a complaint filed by Sanjeev Gupta, a life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, Dravid was allegedly conflicted as he was the National Cricket Academy director and also employed as vice-president of the India Cements Group, which owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

The CoA has, however, cleared Dravid's appointment as Head of Cricket at the NCA, ruling that there is "no conflict of interest" case against him.Thogde said on August 13 that the ball is now in BCCI Ombudsman-cum-ethics officer DK Jain's court to take a final decision in the matter.