Cricketer Pragyan Ojha and wife Karabee are expecting their first child

Mumbai:- Hyderabad based cricketer Pragyan Ojha and his wife are expecting their first child this month. The overjoyed couple are preparing full throttle for their bundle of joy’s arrival. Karabee will soon complete her full term and has been in good health by God’s grace.

Confirming the pregnancy, a joyous Pragyan, quipped, “I’m thrilled. I’m sure it will be a huge change for both of us, we are both excited and nervous at the same time. This is the biggest commitment in life and one of the most difficult tasks. We are praying for a smooth delivery now. Our families have been very supportive about our decision and they are leaving no stone unturned for the celebrations ahead”.

Adding to Pragyan’s thoughts, his wife, Karabee stated, “I feel we are blessed and really looking forward to this new addition to our family. I have a list of names also both for boys and girls pulled out. Now we are really waiting for the surprise. I want to thank our families and friends who have been continually showering their love upon us.”

Pragyan has been simultaneously training for his forthcoming professional engagements. Best wishes to the couple as they embark upon a new journey in their family life.