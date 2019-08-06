Cricket Score - West Indies vs India 3rd T20I

Catch all the live updates for West Indies vs India - 3rd match
Toss delayed due to wet outfield
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed
West Indies Squad: John Campbell/Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)