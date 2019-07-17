'Concussion substitutes' likely to debut in Ashes 2019

London: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to introduce concussion substitutes to international cricket in the upcoming Ashes (series between Australia and England) next month.

The topic of concussion substitutes is on the agenda at the ongoing ICC annual conference in London. It is likely that changes to playing conditions will be approved so that all the matches played in the World Test Championship will have the safety protocols, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The debate for concussion substitutes started when Australia's opening batsman Phillip Hughes died after being struck by a bouncer in a List-A match in 2014.

Cricket Australia had introduced concussion substitutes to their men's and women's domestic one-day tournaments and the Big Bash League (BBL) for the 2016-17 season.

But Cricket Australia had to wait for the approval from ICC to introduce concussion substitutes to their domestic Sheffield Shield tournament. The apex cricketing body has conducted trials of concussion substitutes and they have used research done by Cricket Australia into cricket-specific effects of concussion.