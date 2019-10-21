Communication was the key, says Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai: India batsman Ajinkya Rahane said communication was the key which helped him and Rohit Sharma form a brilliant partnership during the third Test match against South Africa on Sunday.

"Communication was the key in that partnership," Rahane replied. Rahane scored 115 runs while Sharma played a knock of 212 runs.

"When I went to bat, Rohit and I had discussed that if we can play that half an hour before lunch, it was really important. And after lunch we were thinking about getting 275 or 300 on that wicket and that would be really good but the wicket really eased out after lunch," Rahane said.

"I was feeling really well and confident. The communication between us was to counter-attack and if we could put South Africa under pressure then that would be really good," he added.