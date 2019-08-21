Captain Virat Kohli eyes Ricky Ponting’s elite Test record against West Indies

North Sound: Indian skipper Virat Kohli will eye one more record when he comes out to bat during the two-Test series against the West Indies starting Thursday.

Kohli has struck 18 Test centuries as Indian skipper and needs just one more century to equal Australia's Ricky Ponting's tally of 19 Test tons as a skipper. If he manages to get to a century at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, both Ponting and Kohli will be tied at the second spot.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith is at the top spot with 25 centuries to his name in 109 Test matches, including 17 centuries in 56 overseas Tests. Overall, Kohli has scored 25 centuries, which include six double hundreds.