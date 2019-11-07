Calm down folks, this champ has already played 100 T20s for India before Rohit Sharma

India takes on Bangladesh in the second T20I game of the three-match series at Saurashtra Cricket Association at Rajkot on Thursday. It will be skipper Rohit Sharma's 100th appearance in the national colours in the shortest form of the game.
But Rohit won't be the first Indian player to achieve the feat as India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remains the first one to wear hundred T20 International caps reminds Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle through his tweet on Twitter.
Kaur attained the feat last month against South Africa's national team in the sixth and final T20I match at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on October 4.
Although Rohit will be the first to feature in hundred T20Is amongst the male cricketers. In the last match, he surpassed former India captain MS Dhoni's 98 matches tally to become the most capped player in men's cricket list.
Rohit Sharma also holds the record of scoring the most number of runs and most centuries in the format with 2452 runs that include four massive tons
