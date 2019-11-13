Blast from the past: When Rohit Sharma turned on the style and made a mind-boggling 264

The year was 2014, the place was Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and all eyes were on Rohit Sharma. Five years ago on the same date, November 13, Sharma made cricket history.

He set the world record for the highest individual score in a One-Day International in a match against Sri Lanka, scoring an incredibly high 264 runs from 173 balls. His haul included 33 fours and nines sixes, and India won the match by 153 runs on a mammoth score of 404.

Sharma, the only player in the world to score three double-tons in ODIs had come into that particular record-setting match after a 10-week injury layoff. One would not have realised that merely by seeing him play though. His score of 264 continues, to date, to be the highest individual total in the 50-over format.

Watch some of the highlights from that match here: