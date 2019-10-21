Better than Don Bradmanesque!

Ranchi: Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed legendary Sir Don Bradman recording the highest batting average in Test cricket on home soil among those, who have played at least 10 innings.

Rohit, who hit 212 in India's first innings in the third and final Test against South Africa, now has an average of 99.84 in 18 innings, which is highest by any player (with minimum 10 innings) in the longest format at home. Rohit has so far scored 1298 runs in the 18 completed innings.

The record was previously held by Bradman, who had an average of 98.22 across 50 innings at home in which he scored 4322 runs.

Rohit also became the third Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to score double hundred in both Test and ODI. For the record, Rohit has three double hundreds in 50-over format.