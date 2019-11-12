BCCI gets trolled for calling Deepak Chahar first Indian to take a hat-trick in T20Is

Cricket fans spotted an error made by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the final T20I against Bangladesh where India thrashed the visitors by 30 runs to pull the series 2-1 in Nagpur.

Deepak Chahar was the architect in India's victory with his marvellous bowling spell as he went on to register the best figures of 6/7 by any bowler in T20 Internationals. Chahar also happened to claim a hat-trick after he got the wickets of Bangladesh's tail-enders .

BCCI took to their Twitter account about Chahar's heroics where they mentioned "@deepak_chahar9 today became the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is.