Bangladesh recall Arafat, Al-Amin for T20 series in India

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Thursday recalled left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pacer Al-Amin Hossain in their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series in India. Fast bowler Rubel Hossain was not picked, according to a Cricbuzz report.
Bangladesh Cricket Board left out Taijul Islam, Sabbir Rahman and Nazmul Hossain from the last squad against Afghanistan, while also handing a comeback to Soumya Sarkar in the shortest format. The visitors will also play two-Test series after the three T20Is, the squad for which will be announced in due course.
Bangladesh T20I squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam
