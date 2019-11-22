Australia announces women 'A' squad for one-day, T20 against India 'A'

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday named Australia 'A' one-day and T20 squads to face India 'A' in Queensland from December 12 to 23.

The tour, which is a key step in CA's expanded female pathway program, is part of a four-year agreement with India that has already seen Australia's A team tour the sub-continent late last year.

It will also be the first time Australia will host an international women's 'A' team.The two countries will play three 50-over matches in Brisbane followed by three T20 matches in Gold Coast.Australia One-Day squad: