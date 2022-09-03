Y.K. Chaubey takes over as CMD, NHPC

Y.K. Chaubey has taken over the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company on September 1st, 2022. Y.K. Chaubey is currently holding the post of Director (Technical) in NHPC with additional charge of Director (Personnel). Chaubey is a graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur. He had joined NHPC in 1985 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at 540 MW Chamera Hydroelectric Project (now Chamera-I Power Station), Himachal Pradesh. Chaubey steadily rose in his career and has now taken additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director of NHPC.

Chaubey had been working for more than 37 years in various departments (Contracts, Design & Engineering) and Construction Projects of NHPC in various capacities. He possesses experience in all aspects of development of a hydro-project from concept to commissioning and has contributed in development of NHPC.

As Director (Technical), Chaubey has been responsible for Survey Investigations, Planning, obtaining requisite clearances, finalization and award of major contracts (civil, hydro-mechanical, electro-mechanical, solar etc.) for new projects and O&M of existing Power Stations.

As Executive Director (Contracts), Chaubey had been responsible for finalization and award of major contracts (Civil, Hydro-mechanical, Electro-mechanical, Solar etc.) including settlement of contractual issues relating to pre and post award stages of works.

Chaubey’s career spans for more than 25 years in Design & Engineering division, wherein he has worked in various capacities and in planning & layout engineering for PFR/FR/DPR and construction stage design of hydro-electric/river valley projects.

Chaubey has also worked in construction of two prestigious projects of NHPC i.e. 540 MW Chamera-I Project, HP - executed in collaboration with SNC/ACRES of Canada and 480 MW Uri HE Project, J&K - executed on turnkey basis by Uri Civil - a Swedish Consortium.

Chaubey also contributed as an expert member of Working Group, led by Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission for the 3rd China-India Strategic Economic Dialogue in 2014 at Beijing, China. On request of Polavaram Project Authority, in 2017 he led NHPC expert team to Polavaram Multi-purpose project for alternate arrangement of coffer dam.

Chaubey has been sent by NHPC to Stockholm, Sweden in 1993 under Transfer of Technology programme. He has also participated in ICOLD-2004, Seoul, South Korea and ICOLD-2016, Johannesburg, South Africa. Chaubey is also in the Board of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd., Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt. Ltd. and Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. as nominee Director.