WR’s Sportspersons Shine At The 19th Asian Games Held In Hangzhou

Western Railway’s talented sportspersons have achieved new milestones and brought laurels for the organization. Several WR sportspersons represented India in the recently concluded 19th Asian Games held at Hangzhou, China and have made us proud with their stellar performances.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, ace athlete Ms. Parul Chaudhary won two medals in the Asian Games. She won a gold medal in Women’s 5000m event and a silver medal in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase. Western Railway’s Ms. Rajeshwari Gayekwad was a team member in Indian Women Cricket team that won the gold medal in the Asian Games. Furthermore, Ms. Navneet Kaur was a part of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team that won the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games.

Shri Thakur further stated that Western Railway is extremely proud of the performance of Ms. Shireen Limaye, who was the captain of the Indian Women’s Basketball team and led them through several wins, reaching Quarter Finals in the Asian Games. Bringing further glory to Western Railway, Ms. Ashwani K was part of the Indian Women’s Volleball team which participated in the Asian Games 2022.

Western Railway is proud of all its sportspersons and wishes them success for their upcoming events & tournaments.