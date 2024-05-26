 WR Successfully Replaces Steel Plate Girders By PSC Slabs Of Old Bridge On Virar-Vaitarna Section
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryWR Successfully Replaces Steel Plate Girders By PSC Slabs Of Old Bridge On Virar-Vaitarna Section

WR Successfully Replaces Steel Plate Girders By PSC Slabs Of Old Bridge On Virar-Vaitarna Section

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

On the intervening night of 24th/25th May, 2024, Western Railway took a block of 6 hours to replace steel plate girders of 62-yr old Bridge No. 90 on the Virar - Vaitarna section. WR achieved this remarkable feat by completing this work successfully in mere 6 hours which would have normally taken 8 hours.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the six-hour block was taken from 22.40 hrs to 4.40 hrs on UP line on the intervening night of 24th/25th May, 2024 in Virar – Vaitarna section to replace the Steel Plate Girders of Bridge No. 90 of span 7 x 9.15 meter by PSC slabs. A total of 28 PSC slabs and 7 retainers were used during the block. From the safety aspect of the bridge it was crucial to carry out this work since this was an old bridge made in 1962. The channel sleepers of the bridge required replacement. Thakur added that completion of the work is an important step towards increasing the sectional speed. It is also worthwhile to mention that the work was completed in record time of 6 hours. During this block other important engineering works were also carried out such as insertion of WCMS crossings, plain track tamping, insertion & examination of Switch Expansion Joints (SEJ), AT welding, unloading of ballast, etc. The success of the work is a remarkable feat in providing better and more safer train travel experience for passengers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SJVN Commemorates its 37th Raising Day with Grand Celebration

SJVN Commemorates its 37th Raising Day with Grand Celebration

Babus, mantris & buzz: Gandhi family first time vote to a non-congressman candidate

Babus, mantris & buzz: Gandhi family first time vote to a non-congressman candidate

WR Successfully Replaces Steel Plate Girders By PSC Slabs Of Old Bridge On Virar-Vaitarna Section

WR Successfully Replaces Steel Plate Girders By PSC Slabs Of Old Bridge On Virar-Vaitarna Section

GAIL’s 10 MW Green Hydrogen Plant inaugurated by Secretary, MoPNG

GAIL’s 10 MW Green Hydrogen Plant inaugurated by Secretary, MoPNG

NHPC conferred with ‘The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organization Award 2024-25’

NHPC conferred with ‘The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organization Award 2024-25’