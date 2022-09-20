WR RPF nabs habitual offender with the help of CCTV surveillance at Andheri station

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers. RPF WR has launched Operation Yatri Suraksha under which RPF catches criminals involved in passenger-related crimes such as theft and robbery & the accused are handed over to GRP for further legal action.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the RPF has formed special Crime Prevention and Detection Squads (CPDS) at all major stations in Mumbai Division of WR which work intelligently by gathering source information to catch the criminals. On two different occasions, a theft case of a mobile phone worth about Rs.20,000/- and another case of wallet theft of Rs.3000/- was reported by two passengers. Upon thorough review of CCTV footage of both the cases by the CPDS staff, the same suspect was found involved in both these cases. Intelligence was collected and probable locations were kept under continuous surveillance by CPDS team. On 11th September, 2022, the CPDS team of Andheri nabbed a suspicious person at Andheri station circulating area. He was brought to RPF Post Andheri where he disclosed his name as Imran Harun Bavdiya and admitted to both the thefts. It was found that he is a habitual offender & involved in 17 cases including theft, robbery and drug related offences in the city area & railways. The culprit was handed over to GRP for further legal action.

It is worthwhile to mention that in current year, RPF has apprehended 387 thieves and 27 robbers in railway area. With a focused approach under operation Yatri Suraksha, Western Railway’s RPF is producing excellent results and the RPF is motivated to intensify the drive under Operative Yatri Suraksha in near future.