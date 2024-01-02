WR Installs Waterless Urinal In A Goods Train Locomotive Engine

With the aim to provide safe & hygienic urinal facility for the Loco pilot & crew, Western Railway’s Electric Loco Shed at Valsad has installed first waterless urinal in a Goods train Locomotive Engine (WAG-9HC Loco No. 32408) recently. This unisex modular urinal has been designed as per RDSO specifications & guidelines and is a major relief for the Loco crew during their long duty hours.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the unisex modular waterless urinal has been installed at the rear end of Cab -1 and is made of Stainless Steel. It is water repellent in nature and is fitted with Silicone membrane which ensures unidirectional flow. It has UV based sanitation and disinfection facility. It is also equipped with automatic proximity-based sanitizer dispenser and automatic timer-based air refresher dispenser. The urinal has been designed in such a manner that the discharge of urine will be directly gravitational to the ground through drain pipe arrangement for easy maintenance. As a safety feature, the urinal can be used only when the Loco speed is 0 to 1.5 kmph and the door will remain locked when the speed is above 1.5 kmph .

Salient features:

(1) SS fabricated body with powder coating and smudge proof painting to ensure

aesthetics.

(2) Stainless Steel Commode design compatible for both Men & Women.

(3) Fitted with Silicone membrane which ensures unidirectional flow.

(4) Equipped with strainer & Metal Jali to hold naphthalene balls and urinal mats to prevent odor.

(5) UV based sanitation and Disinfection facility.

(6) Water repellent in nature. Bowl will be easy clean whenever needed with toilet cleaner agent.