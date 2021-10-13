WR fortifies its security system for enhancing the travelling experience of passengers

In the pursuit to ensure a safe & secure travelling experience to passengers, Western Railway is always on the forefront. With a move to tighten the security at railway premises, Western Railway has adopted the latest technological advancements in the field of security such as the Artificial Intelligence based Infrared Intruder Alarm System, Body worn Cameras, Segways, Talk Back System, etc. These systems help to monitor and keep a vigilant eye over the railway premises & curb untoward incidents. These efforts have been initiated and made possible under the aegis & able guidance as well as visionary leadership of Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway. GM Kansal has taken keen interest to upgrade & overhaul the security system over Western Railways, especially, the Mumbai suburban section. He regularly reviews the security arrangements & related parameters.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:08 PM IST