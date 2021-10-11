Western Railway installs PSA Oxygen Plants in Railway Hospitals

On the occasion of dedication of PSA oxygen plants by Hon’ble PM at AIIMS Rishikesh, Alok Kansal- General Manager of Western Railway was present virtually at WR Headquaters. Public Representatives, Health Officials, Medical Professionals, etc. were also present & connected virtually to the event at three locations on WR where Oxygen Plants are under commissioning viz. at Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Sabarmati Divisional Railway Hospital, and Dahod Railway Hospital at Ratlam Division. Western Railway had recently commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants at Divisional Railway Hospitals in Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Ratlam. The oxygen plants will ensure self-sufficient supply of medical oxygen across railway hospitals of Western Railway. The capacity of these PSA based Oxygen Plants are, DRH Rajkot (500 LPM), DRH Bhavnagar (500 LPM), DRH Vadodara (250 LPM) and DRH Ratlam (500 LPM). One more 150 LPM PSA Plant has been funded through CSR initiative & commissioned at Ratlam. These plants have already been commissioned in August 2021. The installation of oxygen plant at JRH is being done with all safety precaution & maintenance for Covid patients which may maintain air saturation by 90-96 % oxygen produced by PSA Oxygen Plant. This Oxygen Plant will be of great help during COVID oxygen crisis & will supply 70-75 beds with 90-96% oxygen through the plant. These two PSA Oxygen Plants of 500 LPM capacity will give backup to each other to prevent disaster during emergency break down.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:50 AM IST