Raising Day of RPF celebrated over Western Railway

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force celebrated its 37th Raising Day recently at Rail Nikunj, Mumbai Central. Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway was the Chief Guest and Tanuja Kansal – President of Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO) was the Guest of Honour. On this occasion, Kansal conveyed his best wishes to the entire RPF fraternity and whole heartedly appreciated them for their extraordinary, unparalleled and exemplary services. He stated that RPF has displayed courage & passion not only in their duties, but also has maintained a humane gesture towards our passengers.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:24 AM IST