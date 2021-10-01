Western Railway creates history with Pipavav Port becoming the first Indian port with high rise OHE

In continuation with the nation's prestigious mission of 100% electrification of Indian Railways, Western Railway has once again been a pioneer by getting yet another historical achievement as a milestone, by running first electric train from Bhavnagar Division’s Pipavav Port, making it India’s first Indian Port connected with High Rise OHE on 21st September, 2021. Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway expressed his pleasure on this historical milestone despite toughest challenges of corona pandemic & lockdown and has congratulated entire TEAM WR for this marvelous & commendable achievement.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, WR has once again proved its excellence and has added a new feather in its hat through this unique achievement. By running of this train, a new customer, i.e., Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd. has been added as Container Operator. The first rake was loaded from Pipavav Port siding to Bhagat Ki Kothi, Jodhpur. This port is now directly connected with DFC with AC Traction of High Rise OHE. Thakur further stated that this newly established connectivity will benefit in various aspects, such as elimination of undue detention on account of Traction change, acceleration will be quicker, direct connectivity through AC Traction between Pipavav Port and DFC and other major destinations. This new initiative will also help in reducing fuel cost, provide an energy efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation. In the future, it will also help in increasing the average speed of freight trains and will result in seamless train operations. The new connectivity with Pipavav Port is the beginning to a new era for Western Railway as well as Indian Railways towards a smooth, easy and quick transportation from ports in India.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:44 PM IST