World Investor Week 2023: BSE Investors Protection Fund organises a Human Chain

As part of the World Investor Week 2023, BSE Investors Protection Fund (IPF) organized a Human Chain at Shishuvan School Matunga today, the event was organized and coordinated by Krisha Foundation. The human chain, when viewed from above, transforms into a vibrant depiction of the acronym "WIW", representing World Investor Week – an event celebrated by Securities Regulators all over the world.

This magnificent visual mosaic, made possible through the spirited participation of our students, parents, and teachers. It shows all participants holding umbrellas of the 3 colors that of the WIW logo: ‘W’ in Green, ‘T’ in White' and ‘W’ in Yellow. This colourful display not only captures the eye but also resonates with the message of unity, collaboration, and awareness. This event epitomized the unity of all Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) with SEBI, emphasizing their collective commitment to safeguarding and empowering investors.

World Investor Week (WIW) is a week-long, global campaign promoted by The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection and highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas. In October, IOSCO securities regulators and other IOSCO members on six continents will provide a range of activities, such as launching investor-focused communications and services, promoting contests to increase awareness of investor education initiatives, organizing workshops and conferences, and conducting local/national campaigns in their own jurisdictions. In India the WIW is celebrated from 9th to 15th October,2023 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is the National Coordinator for the same.

The formation of the human chain vividly represented the close-knit collaboration between MIIs and SEBI, symbolizing their shared dedication to ensuring investors' resilience amidst the market's inevitable fluctuations. This physical display stands as a testament to the cohesive efforts focused on fortifying investor trust and protection.

Khushro Bulsara, Head, BSE IPF said “The number of investors in the securities market that was approximately 4.5 crores has grown exponentially to over 14 crores as of today. Over 60% of these new investors are under the age of 40 and are extremely technology savvy and are on social media. At BSE IPF, we are trying to communicate to these young investors the risks of following anonymous or sms tips, how to avoid frauds etc. so they become resilient investors. This Human Chain of young investors is another step in encouraging our investors of tomorrow to aim for financial freedom.”

Bharat Kumar Dave, Additional General Manager of BSE Ltd, commended the initiative, stating, "This human chain, formed during the World Investor Week, is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to investor empowerment. It's a beacon of our joint endeavour to provide a transparent, safe, and resilient marketplace."

Diya Punjabi of Krisha Foundation, instrumental in orchestrating the event, remarked, "Today, we have manifested a symbol of unity and hope. Each link in this chain echoes the strength we derive from unity, guiding investors confidently through every twist and turn of the market."

