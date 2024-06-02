Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital Celebrates ‘World No Tobacco Day’

“World No Tobacco Day” is annually observed on 31st May around the world to spread awareness about the ill effects of tobacco. On this occasion, Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital conducted a social awareness initiative among patients, caregivers, hospital staff and doctors.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on this occasion, Dr. Mamta Sharma, Medical Director, Jagjivan Ram Hospital, addressed the gathering and advised parents to set an example for their children to not consume tobacco. Dr. Ashish Tiwari, Head and Neck Oncology Surgeon at HCG Cancer Center, Colaba delivered a lecture on the harmful effects of tobacco on health. Chief Consultant Dr. J.P. Rawat also informed about the harmful tobacco addiction habit.

An interesting street play (Nukkad Natak) was performed by the staff of Jagjivan Ram Hospital to spread the message of harmful and deadly effects of Tobacco consumption. On this occasion a poster and slogan competition were organized and prizes distributed to winners. At the end of program a Pledge was taken by all present for not consuming Tobacco products.