Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization Celebrates International Labour Day

Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (WRWWO) organized International Labour Day celebrations recently at WR HQ’s, Churchgate. On this occasion, Smt. Kshama Misra - President of WRWWO, felicitated 36 employees of Western Railway for their sincerity, dedication and hardwork put in during the course of their duty.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, 36 employees from HQ as well as from Divisional offices and Workshops were felicitated & awarded by WRWWO in appreciation of their exemplary work.

Smt. Kshama Misra - President of WRWWO presented all the 36 awardees with cash award, merit certificate & a souvenir. Smt. Misra congratulated the awardees and whole heartedly applauded their hard work. She further encouraged the awardees to keep up their good work. The families of the awardees were overwhelmed for being part of the function and expressed their gratitude.

Such awards are presented every year by WRWWO to encourage and boost the morale of the employees. The awards were given in recognition of the role and contribution of employees in efficiently discharging their duties.