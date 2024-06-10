Western Railway Vigilance Team Nabs Bootleggers From Vivek Express

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, based on a follow up since past one month, the diligent Vigilance Team of WR carried out a secret operation o­n 8th June, 2024 and nabbed two men with illicit liquor from Sleeper coach (S/3) of Train No.19027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express, who were engaged in bootlegging. At the time of questioning, the men disclosed that they both were the carriers and carrying these bottles to supply in Hotels at Surat.

Thakur further informed that total 260 bottles valued at around Rs. 46,500/- have been recovered from them. Thereafter, they were handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), Surat along with the liquor bottles, for further necessary legal action as per the extant rules in Gujarat, which is a dry state and carrying/selling/possession of liquor is prohibited.