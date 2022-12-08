Western Railway pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

The 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was observed in a dignified manner across all Divisions & Units and at Western Railway’s Headquarters at Churchgate on 6th December, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of Western Railway, Prakash Butani – Additional General Manager of Western Railway paid homage to the Architect of the Indian Constitution by lighting the lamp and offering floral tribute to the portrait of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as a mark of respect. Surendra Kumar – Principal Chief Personnel Officer of WR along with other Principal Heads of Departments, representatives of Trade Unions, SC/ST Association & OBC Association were present to attend the event & pay their homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.