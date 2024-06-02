Western Railway Organised Oral Cancer Screening Camp In Association With Cancer Patients Aid Association

On 29th May, 2024, Western Railway’s Health Unit of Lower Parel in Mumbai Central Division organised an Oral Cancer screening camp. The camp was organised in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA). The screening camp imparted participants with key information regarding early detection of cancer through preventive check-ups, tobacco addiction, etc. and individual screenings were carried out by a team of ENT doctors.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the camp was organised in the presence of Dr. Jyotsna Chopra, Chief Medical Superintendent/Mumbai Central, Dr. J.P. Rawat, Sr. Consultant/Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central, Ms. Neeta More, Executive Director of CPAA and Ms. Varsha Usgaonkar who is a renowned actress & active volunteer with CPAA. While addressing the participants, Dr. Jyotsna Chopra stressed the importance of early detection of cancer by preventive check-ups and emphasized on “Prevention is better than Cure”. Dr. J. P Rawat motivated people for breaking the habit of addiction. He shared his own experience of how he helped the patients at Prayagraj Railway hospital to overcome the addiction of tobacco chewing and cigarette smoking by creating health awareness among them. Executive Director of CPAA, Ms. Neeta More informed the audience about the objectives of CPAA and the work done for cancer patients like screening, guidance during treatment, and help for accommodation during treatment and rehabilitation emphasizing its philosophy of ‘Total Management of Cancer’. Renowned Marathi actress Varsha Usgaonkar has been associated with CPAA for the last 30 years. She told the participants to pay attention to their diet as unhealthy diet leads to illness. She insisted on being aware and get early check-up for detection of cancer at early stage. She also stressed the importance of involvement of family and realising that the illness like cancer is self-made due to wrong habits.

Thakur added that a team of ENT doctors examined the attendees and counselled them regarding healthy lifestyle. Brochures were distributed regarding diet in cancer and tobacco free life style. A total of 112 individuals were screened which included employees, family members and contract staff and porters. Two persons were advised to get a biopsy; besides this 29 cases of Leukoplakia and Erythroplakia were also detected and the participants were advised for follow up.