Western Railway Opens ‘Restaurant On Wheels’ At Andheri Railway Station

In a series to provide better amenities and facilities for its passengers, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division commissioned its first ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Andheri railway station. The facility will provide an air-conditioned quality dining experience to its patrons.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Restaurant on Wheels was opened at Andheri station on 16th January, 2024. This concept revolves around converting old unserviceable coaches into a swanky restaurant look by mounting them on wheels. The restaurant will offer a unique luxurious dining experience inside the modified coaches. The concept is the first of its kind over Western Railway’s suburban region that aims to transform the dining experience of railway commuters. The contract of this restaurant has been awarded to M/s OAM Industries, better known by their brand name- Haldiram’s. The restaurant has a sitting capacity of 48 patrons at a time. The restaurant will function 24x7 to cater to the needs of passengers and provide takeaway counter facility, which will help passengers collect their orders quickly and on-the-go.

Thakur added that the fabrication work of the modified coach into the state-of-the-art designed restaurant with an attached kitchen is completed at Andheri station and ready to serve. The special attraction of the restaurant will be the sweets and snacks for which Haldiram’s is well known globally. In addition to this, their multi-cuisine food will also be served inside the restaurant to satiate the appetite of rail travelers. The work of other ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ is underway at Borivali and Bandra stations. The overall contract value of these three restaurants will contribute Rs.5.94 Cr as part of Non-Fare Revenue (NFR). Western Railway is also looking forward to commission more such ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Surat, Bandra Terminus, Valsad, Lower Parel and Vasai Road stations, etc.