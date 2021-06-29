Western Railway offers space at Grant Road Parcel Depot for development of warehouse

Western Railway has put up a prime piece of its land for lease near Grant Road station for development of Rail-side warehouse. The location consists of built up area, covered shed and open spaces of about 2058 sq mts. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, WR has decided to lease out space to set up a warehouse at Parcel Depot Grant Road under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Though highly commercialized, yet being a congested area, developing a warehouse in this area is a challenge otherwise. Hence, WR has offered the Parcel Depot at Grant Road (PDGR) to be leased, which can generate revenue for the Railways. Development of warehouse at PDGR with ample capacity and facility in the vicinity of these business centres shall also benefit the overall business environment of the area. It will bring shops and warehouse closer to each other, thereby saving time, fuel and labour to the businesses.