Western Railway hosts All India Railway Cue Sports Championships At Mahalaxmi Sports Complex, Mumbai

Western Railway Sports Association (WRSA) hosted the 17th All India Railway Cue Sports Championship at Mahalaxmi Sports Complex, Mumbai. Prakash Butani – General Manager (In – Charge) of Western Railway & Patron of WRSA was the Chief Guest and graced the prize distribution & closing ceremony which was held recently.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, total 55 Cueists from across 7 Zonal Railways viz. Western Railway, Central Railway, Eastern Railway, Southern Railway, South Central Railway, South Western Railway & South Eastern Railway participated in the Championship. The Championship comprised of four events, both Team as well as Individual Events in viz. Billiards, 15 Red Snooker, 6 Red Snooker & 9 Ball Pool, Championships. The Southern Railway team won the overall Championship, while Central Railway team were the runners-up.

Out of these participants in the event, around eight of them have participated in International Championships, including Western Railway’s Loukik Pathare, who had participated in World Championship recently.

During the event, Bhutani also felicitated the sportspersons of Western Railway who won medals in the National Games which was recently held in Gujarat and applauded for their performance. On this occasion, GM also felicitated Uday Bobhate, Chief Operations Manager (General) of WR, who is a dedicated Marathon runner and has participated in several Marathon events. Recently, he partook in the Ladakh Marathon and displayed an exceptional performance by completing the race with an excellent time record.