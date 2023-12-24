Western Railway GM Emphasises On Cordial Relations With Staff

Under the chairmanship of Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, Western Railway, the 4th Permanent Negotiating Machinery (PNM) meeting of Western Railway Employees Union was held in a very cordial atmosphere at Western Railway Headquarters on 20 & 21 December 2023. Principal Chief Personnel Officer, S.K. Albela; Chief Personnel Officer (Admn), Manjula Saxena; Chief Personnel Officer (General), Pramila Singh President of Western Railway Employees Union R.C. Sharma, General Secretary J. R. Bhosle, union representatives of Divisions/Workshops/Units and PHOD of all departments were present. According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of Western Railway, the General Manager informed with great pleasure that Western Railway outshined at the 68th Railway Week Award Ceremony. WR received the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar Shield for outstanding performance in the fields of Sales Management and the Rail Madad. WR has also bagged the Traffic Transportation Shield (jointly with South East Central Railway), Level Crossing and Road Over/Under Bridge Safety Works Shield (jointly with East Central Railway) and Stores Shield (jointly with Central Railway). GM WR also informed about the introduction of 17 new AC local train services along with details on revenue generated from goods, passenger, revenue, loading and parcel trains.

During the meeting, issues related to problems of the railway employees were discussed concretely and their problems were resolved. The President and General Secretary of the Union appreciated the Personnel Department team for successfully organizing the meeting and expressed that in future too the PNM meetings will continue to be held in cordial manner. Deputy Chief Personnel Officer (IR), M.L. Nagda conducted the meeting.