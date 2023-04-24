VIT-AP University celebrates World Creativity and Innovation Day with VLaunch Pad Business Plan Competition

VIT-AP University’s School of Business (VSB) in Collaboration with VIT-AP TBI Foundation (VTBIF), organized the finale of VLaunch Pad, a national level business plan competition, to raise awareness on the importance of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

A total of 443 teams registered across nation under four tracks related to UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in areas of AgriTech, Healthcare & Wellness, Automation and DeepTech. Out of which, 50 teams were chosen to pitch their business plan at the grand finale. First, second, and third prizes for the four tracks total cash amounting to Rs. 1,80,000 were awarded to the winners.

The event's Chief Guest, Sri. Narendra Kumar Saranam, Executive Director of Apex Solutions Ltd, addressed the budding entrepreneurs on the importance of nation building through entrepreneurship and value creation. He advised students to aspire to be a job provider rather than being job seeker.

The Guest of Hounour, Ravi Esparapu, TiE AP President and CEO aHub, speech was thought provoking and inspiring where he shared success stories of other entrepreneurs.

Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor VIT-AP University, mentioned the various initiatives taken by the management to promote research, innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship among students and faculty. The university if taking great strides ahead with many achievements through these initiatives which has resulted in publication of 232 patents, 1200+ indexed journals, enrolment of 20+ incubatees and establishment of Centre of Excellences in emerging areas of technologies since the inception of university. VIT-AP University Registrar, Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, advised students to utilize the event platform to showcase their skills and build their profile.

The program convenors, Dr. S S Shanthakumari, Dean, VSB and Dr. Ameet Chavan, Director of IIEC along with the core committee members Dr. Anupama, Dr. Ellison M S, Dr. Sibi Chakravarthy Dr. Ajith Jubilson, Dr.Sabeel M Basheer, Dr. Deepjay Katuwal, Dr. Anindita Shome, Dr. Arin Tiwari of IIEC and Dr. Arun Kumar Siva Kumar, Dr. R. Seethalakshmi, Prof. Samuel Johnson, Dr. K. A. Asraar Ahmed Dr. Mohd Abdul Muqeet Maaz of VSB have contributed for successful completion of the event.

Photo Caption: Narendra Kumar Saranam, Executive Director of Apex Solutions Ltd, addressing the budding entrepreneurs. Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor VIT-AP University, Ravi Esparapu, TiE AP President,Dr.Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti-Registrar , Dr. S S Shanthakumari, Dean, VSB and Dr. Ameet Chavan, Director of IIEC also seen in the picture.