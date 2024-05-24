VIT-AP University Celebrates 7th University Day with grandeur and enthusiasm

VIT-AP University celebrated its 7th University Day with grandeur and enthusiasm. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including the Chief Guest, Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, and the Guest of Honour Amit Chaudhry, Director of Data Platforms at Microsoft, Bangalore. The 7th University Day at VIT-AP University was a celebration of its relentless pursuit of educational excellence, showcasing its achievements and setting the stage for future successes.In a ceremonious event, Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar, Judge of the Supreme Court of India & Dr.G.Viswanathan - Chancellor -VIT University unveiled the annual report of the university.

Speaking on the occasion Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar, Judge of the Supreme Court of India lauded the university's commitment to excellence in education and its significant contributions to fostering innovation and research. He emphasized the importance of education, urging students to pursue their studies with dedication and passion. He highlighted that a steadfast commitment to education not only leads to personal success but also brings honor to one's country and alma mater. Justice Ravikumar, an alumnus of Government Law College, Kozhikode, has consistently demonstrated how dedication to one's education and profession can lead to a distinguished career, serving as an inspiration to students and professionals alike.

Amit Chaudhary, Director of Data Platforms at Microsoft, Bangalore in his address as the Guest of Honour, highlighted the critical role of data platforms and technology in modern education. He commended VIT-AP for its forward-thinking approach and the integration of cutting-edge technology in its curriculum.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, expressed pride in the university's achievements. He noted that approximately 80,000 students are currently enrolled across VIT's four campuses, benefiting from world-class educational standards and policies. Dr. Viswanathan attributed the success of the students as a testament to the university's dedication to excellence.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP, provided a detailed presentation of the university's annual report, highlighting significant progress and future initiatives. The report underscored the university's growth in various academic and research domains.

The celebrations also included the felicitation of students, faculty, and staff who have shown exceptional performance. A total of 274 academic awards, 9 endowment awards, 241 faculty awards, and 271 research scholar awards were presented. Additionally, 24 teachers and 3 staff members who completed five years of dedicated service were honored.

The event witnessed the participation of Dr. Jagdish Chandra Mudiganti, University Registrar, and Dr. Khadeer Pasha, Deputy Director of Student Welfare, along with numerous students, faculty members, and staff.