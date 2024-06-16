Reliance Jewels presents special gifting options for Father's Day

Reliance Jewels has announced special gifting options for Father's Day, inspired by the concept of ‘DAD: Super Wall of the Family’. Fathers provide unwavering support and protection, offering security and representing a place of shelter that fosters a sense of belonging. They symbolize progressive bond building and continuously nurture their families. Celebrate Father's Day with Reliance Jewel’s thoughtfully curated gifts, honoring the strength, protection, and steadfast support that fathers provide.

Diamond and Blue Silicon Bracelet

This classic yet contemporary bracelet features diamonds set in the middle of a stylish blue silicon belt. The openable fish lock is crafted from 18 karat white gold, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication. This unique piece makes a perfect Father's Day gift, symbolizing strength and refined taste.

Diamond and Leather Bracelet

This sophisticated bracelet showcases diamonds set against an elegant leather belt. The openable fish lock is made from 18 karat rose gold, offering a warm and classic finish. Ideal for Father's Day, this bracelet represents timeless style and the unwavering support of a father.