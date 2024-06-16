 Amit Gupta Takes Over As Principal Chief Engineer Of WR
Amit Gupta Takes Over As Principal Chief Engineer Of WR

Sunday, June 16, 2024
article-image

Amit Gupta has taken over the charge to the post of Principal Chief Engineer of Western Railway. He is a senior officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) of the 1990 Batch. Prior to this, he was working as Chief Bridge Engineer, Western Railway.

Gupta has held several key and diverse positions in Railways such as Deputy Chief Engineer/Drawing, Churchgate, Senior Divisional Engineer/South Vadodara & Ajmer Division. He has worked as Chief Engineer/Railway Safety Work in East Central Railway at Hajipur. Thereafter, he was working as General Manager/UI/Mumbai. Later, he worked extensively at Western Railway as Chief Engineer, General as well as Planning.

Gupta completed his Graduation in Civil Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur. He has completed Advanced Management Programme at NSEAD, Singapore. He underwent High Speed Training with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Japan. He has also undergone training with BIMSTEC Country participants at National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR), Vadodara. He has developed many standard type plans of Foot Over Bridges (FOB) and Road Over Bridges (ROB) for fast pace construction of these public utilities. He is also the recipient of prestigious General Manager Award for excellent performance while serving in North Western Railway (NWR).

Apart from his job obligations, he has co-authored four Books on Basic Civil Engineering to help budding Engineering Students. He also enjoys playing sports with special interest in Badminton, Cricket & Swimming.

