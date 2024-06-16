BHEL bags two back-to-back orders for 2x800 MW Raipur and 2x800 MW Mirzapur Supercritical Thermal Power Plants

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured two orders for supercritical thermal power plants. The orders are cumulatively valued at over Rs.7,000 Crore.

The first order for the 2x800 MW Raipur supercritical thermal power plant, being set up in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, has been received from Adani Power Limited.

The second order for the 2x800 MW Mirzapur supercritical thermal power plant, being set up in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, has been received from MTEUPPL (a subsidiary of Adani Power Limited).

BHEL’s scope in both the projects envisages manufacture and supply of main plant equipment and associated auxiliaries along with supervision of erection and commissioning.

Key equipment for the projects viz. Steam Generators, Steam Turbines & Generators will be manufactured at the company’s Trichy and Haridwar plants.

BHEL is playing a crucial role in bolstering the nation’s energy security with its state-of-the-art technological solutions. With its vast portfolio of 1,68,000+ MW of thermal power plants installed in the country (~53%), BHEL is India’s leading power equipment manufacturer. Significantly, 73 sets of supercritical Steam Generators and 68 sets of supercritical Turbine Generators have been ordered on BHEL so far, in the country.