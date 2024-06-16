IIM Ranchi Signs MoU with Indian Army

In a historic event at Dipatoli Cantonment, Ranchi, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and IIM Ranchi. This strategic collaboration marks the first initiative towards providing Executive MBA and Executive PhD programs for officers of the Indian Army's Eastern Command. The MoU aims to enhance the leadership and management skills of Indian Army officers through academic and research collaboration.

The MoU was signed by Major General Paramvir Singh Dagar, General Officer Commanding of the 23 Infantry Division, and Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi.

Key features include a two-year Executive MBA and a four-year Executive PhD program for eligible Indian Army officers during their study leave. The MoU will also facilitate joint seminars, conferences, and case studies, leveraging military and academic expertise, collaborative research projects, faculty exchange programs, and tailored Management Development Programs (MDPs) on project and strategic management.

This MoU represents a significant step towards professional development and transformative management practices within both organizations, enhancing the capabilities of the armed forces.