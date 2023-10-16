 VIT-AP students get 2 Silver and one Bronze medals in the national level invitational south Indian Karate championship in Visakhapatnam
Rebello Dominic FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
Students from VIT-AP University displayed their martial arts prowess at the National Level Invitational South Indian Karate Championship held in Visakhapatnam on October 8, 2023. Outshining over 500 participants, our talented students clinched two Silver Medals and one Bronze Medal in this prestigious competition.

Vatanesh Sharma, a second-year B.Tech student, demonstrated remarkable skill and earned a Silver Medal in the Black Belt category of Kata. Meanwhile, John Samuel, a third-year B.Tech student, showcased his prowess and secured a Silver Medal in the Kata event, competing in the Orange Belt category. Adding to the achievements, Sai Ganesh was awarded a Bronze Medal in Kata, underscoring his excellence in this discipline.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, the Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP University, extended his appreciation to the students for their remarkable achievements in the National Level South Indian Invitational Karate Open Championship, where they secured two Silver Medals and one Bronze Medal.We, at VIT-AP University, are immensely proud of their accomplishments, and we look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success in both academics and extracurricular pursuits.

