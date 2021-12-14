VIT-AP conducts Athena-2021 International Conference

VIT-AP University in collaboration with Cambridge University Press as knowledge partner is organizing Athena - An Annual International Conference of VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH) beguns on 11th and will continue on 12th December 2021 (Virtual)

On 11th December 2021 the program was inaugurated by Chief Guest for the conference is Dr Lajwanti Naidu, Assistant Director-Strategy, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, Government of Andhrapradesh in presence of Dr G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT. The Chief guest during her address expressed that the need of restructure the lives, careers post Covid is a challenge for any scale of organisation. She praised that VIT-AP has taken a commendable step for the future by introducing a programme in humanities BA-M. A (Public Services). By teaching sociology, Anthropology, Geography, Psychology, International relations, History, Economics will comprehend the gap. These studies will make students better human beings.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor said that scholars and faculty members from various reputed institutions will be presenting research papers on the theme of "Reimagining the Paradigm of Humanities and Social Sciences in the Post-COVID World."

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, VIT told that students need to know economics, history, management and policy besides Science & Technology,

This conference is having the International & National guest speakers includes Professor Stanley Brunn, Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography, University of Kentucky, USA, Dr. Gavin Bui Associate Professor of Applied Linguistics, Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Ms Wieke Vink, [activist] Co-Founder of Shape Your Europe (SYE), M.A. in Human Rights Law (SOAS, London), Professor Feza T. Azmi, Professor of Business Administration, Aligarh Muslim University, Dr. Haripriya Narasimhan, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and Dr. Vikas Kumar, Associate Professor of Economics, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:49 PM IST