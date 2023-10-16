Vishnu Cars Delivers 206 Cars In Chennai

Vishnu Cars a leading dealer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recently announced the successful delivery of 206 cars to New Pandian Travels in Chennai. This is the highest Tour vehicle delivery from a Maruti dealer to a single customer in Chennai. The cars delivered include the Tour S (Dzire), and Tour M (Ertiga).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkat Rao, Managing Director, Vishnu Cars said, "We are pleased to announce the successful delivery of 206 cars to New Pandian Travels. This is a major milestone for Vishnu cars and a testament to the trust that our customers have placed in us. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience and this delivery is a step in that direction”. Vishnu Cars is confident that the delivery of these cars will help to boost its sales in Chennai and will also help to strengthen its brand image in the city.

New Pandian Travels Pvt Ltd (NPT) is a leading operator in South India providing employee transportation for 75+ corporates. Started in 2005 NPT operates about 4500 cabs per day and transport on an average 70,000 employees per day to various corporates.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Natrajan, Managing Director New Pandian Travels Pvt Ltd (NPT) said “New Pandian Travels Pvt Ltd, (NPT) 18years experienced company, doing Employee Transport Services taking a significant leap into the future of transportation by introducing CNG vehicles into the commercial sector. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to reduce emissions, cut operational costs, and promote sustainable mobility solutions. By reducing emissions, cutting operational costs and promoting eco-friendly transportation options, we, NPT is leading the charge in environmental stewardship".

Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Vishnu cars have been a great partner for a young entrepreneur like us and has supported our growth momentum significantly. This partnership with Maruti Suzuki India Limited reinforces our belief in our CNG journey and gears us well to achieve bigger scales at a much faster pace.

