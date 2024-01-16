Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to confer SCOPE Awards

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), the apex body of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), is organizing SCOPE Awards on 18th January 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will present the SCOPE Awards that seek to recognize and reward the exemplary performance and incessant contribution of PSEs in varied fields that contribute to the socio-economic progress of the nation. SCOPE Awards are part of SCOPE’s continued endeavour to accentuate the initiatives and contribution of PSEs as nation builders.