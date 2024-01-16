 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to confer SCOPE Awards
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryVice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to confer SCOPE Awards

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to confer SCOPE Awards

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), the apex body of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), is organizing SCOPE Awards on 18th January 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will present the SCOPE Awards that seek to recognize and reward the exemplary performance and incessant contribution of PSEs in varied fields that contribute to the socio-economic progress of the nation. SCOPE Awards are part of SCOPE’s continued endeavour to accentuate the initiatives and contribution of PSEs as nation builders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana” PET...

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana” PET...

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to confer SCOPE Awards

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to confer SCOPE Awards

R. K. Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL Reviews Nation's First 1000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Project at...

R. K. Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL Reviews Nation's First 1000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Project at...

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Yatra get publicity for 15 days?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Yatra get publicity for 15 days?

PFC & NEDO collaborate to promote energy efficient technologies for a sustainable future

PFC & NEDO collaborate to promote energy efficient technologies for a sustainable future