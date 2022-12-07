e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryUnique honour for Dr. Pramod Kolwadkar

Unique honour for Dr. Pramod Kolwadkar

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

For last ten years, various Diwali magazines in Maharashtra are adorned with stories written by Dr. Pramod Kolwadkar, a well known Radiologist from Nagpur. He is pioneer in bringing a totally new variety of stories called Medico- Social Stories. These stories are based on true happiness in Medical Practice. This year, sixteen stories have been published in various Diwali magazines in Maharashtra viz Dhananjay, Kathashree, Vasant, Kistreem, Ratnagiri Express, Nawalkatha, Tarayanche Jag, Anuradha, Deshonnati, Hindustan Deepotsav, Lokshahi Varta, Lokmat, Punyanagari, Lekhi sawad, Samatol, Granthalaya Byharti, all over Maharashtra. This is unique achievement in Maharashtra Marathi World. Incidentally his Tenth story collection book is being published this year. He is being congratulated for this great honour.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Unique honour for Dr. Pramod Kolwadkar

Unique honour for Dr. Pramod Kolwadkar

ICAI elects new President and Vice-President for 2022-23

ICAI elects new President and Vice-President for 2022-23

Product expo cum Investors Connect at SSE

Product expo cum Investors Connect at SSE

Around 1000 cooperatives of Jain Irrigation participate in 'Khandesh Run'

Around 1000 cooperatives of Jain Irrigation participate in 'Khandesh Run'

SJVN wins another 200 MW Solar Project: CMD Nand Lal Sharma

SJVN wins another 200 MW Solar Project: CMD Nand Lal Sharma