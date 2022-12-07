Unique honour for Dr. Pramod Kolwadkar

For last ten years, various Diwali magazines in Maharashtra are adorned with stories written by Dr. Pramod Kolwadkar, a well known Radiologist from Nagpur. He is pioneer in bringing a totally new variety of stories called Medico- Social Stories. These stories are based on true happiness in Medical Practice. This year, sixteen stories have been published in various Diwali magazines in Maharashtra viz Dhananjay, Kathashree, Vasant, Kistreem, Ratnagiri Express, Nawalkatha, Tarayanche Jag, Anuradha, Deshonnati, Hindustan Deepotsav, Lokshahi Varta, Lokmat, Punyanagari, Lekhi sawad, Samatol, Granthalaya Byharti, all over Maharashtra. This is unique achievement in Maharashtra Marathi World. Incidentally his Tenth story collection book is being published this year. He is being congratulated for this great honour.

