Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy lays foundation stone for augmentation of POWERGRID Ara sub-station

R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Government of India laid the foundation stone for augmentation of 220/132 kV POWERGRID Ara Substation on 9th May 2023 in presence of Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Energy Minister, Bihar, Amrendra Pratap Singh, MLA, Ara, Raghavendra Pratap Singh, MLA, Barhara, Smt. Kiran Devi, MLA, Sandesh, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Member, Bihar Legislative Council, Smt. Indu Devi, Mayor, Ara and Smt. Poonam Devi, Deputy Mayor, Ara. Chairman and Managing Director of POWERGRID K. Sreekant and Director Personnel Dr. V. K. Singh were also present.

The scheme would facilitate meeting demand of electricity for the next 10 years in Ara. Uninterrupted power supply will lead to industrial and commercial development of the area and also improve power availability in Bhojpur, Buxar and Rohtas districts. The augmentation of POWERGRID Ara sub-station will increase the total transformation capacity of the sub-station to 560 MVA. This initiative will speed up the pace of development in Ara, and give boost to economic and social development of the region through a strong power infrastructure. It will further strengthen Ara's connectivity with the national grid.

Various works of rural development such as bathing ghat, PCC road, community hall, culvert, boundary wall, retaining wall etc. have been constructed by POWERGRID under Corporate Social Responsibility in Bhojpur. Arrangement of bench desk in schools, high mast light and construction of toilets etc. have also been done under CSR. Apart from the core business of power transmission, POWERGRID, a Maharatna PSU of the Government of India, is playing a leading role in impacting lives through multifarious social development initiatives. POWERGRID - Transmitting Power, Transforming Lives.