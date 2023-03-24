Two of WR’s ticket checking staff collect over Rs one cr each from ticketless/irregular travellers

NIKITA

Western Railway is proud to announce the outstanding achievements of two of its ticket-checking staff from Rajkot Division & Flying Squad of Churchgate. KD Oza – Dy Chief Ticketing Inspector (Dy CTI) from Rajkot Division and Zahid Qureshi – Dy Chief Ticketing Inspector in Flying Squad at Churchgate have achieved the impressive milestone of collecting over Rs 1 crore each as penalties from travellers travelling without proper tickets and carrying unbooked luggage.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, KD Oza, Dy CTI from Rajkot Division has collected Rs 1.13 crore from 14,928 cases in the current FY 2022-23 up to February 2023, while Zahid Qureshi, Dy CTI working in Flying Squad, Churchgate, has collected Rs 1.06 crore with the detection of 13,116 cases from January to December 2022. Ajmer Singh, Sr. Ticket Examiner (Sr.TE) from Ahmedabad Division has also shown outstanding performance and has collected Rs. 93.47 Lakh from 17,806 cases.

Thakur stated that WR’s women ticket-checking staff are not far behind their male counterparts in this field. Shail Tiwari, Dy. CTI from Ahmedabad Division is the topmost woman employee on WR to collect Rs 54.70 Lakh by detection of 7,293 cases up to February 2023. Smt. Geetaben Vasava, CTI in Flying Squad, Churchgate has collected Rs.51.19 Lakh from 7,085 cases. It is worthwhile to mention that Western Railway has earned Rs. 158.28 Crores as ticket-checking revenue from 23.70 lakh cases registered during the period from April 2022 – February 2023, which is an increase of 68.01% over the corresponding period of last year.