The Muthoot Group inaugurates its 5842nd Branch in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi

The Muthoot Group, one of the most successful business conglomerates in India and abroad, has inaugurated its 5842nd Branch in Mayur Vihar, Phase - 2, New Delhi. The branch has been inaugurated by the Group’s Joint Managing Director Alexander George Muthoot.

The inauguration of the new branch was done at a glittering function with several attendees including Tuntuni Chaudhary, Assistant Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Ranjith Kumar, Prominent Real Estate Builder, Dharmesh Berry, Diamond Dealer and Satish Kumar, a close business associate of the branch. The event also saw esteemed customers, well-wishers and senior officials from The Muthoot Group’s Corporate Office attending the function.

Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said, “We are happy to inaugurate our 5842nd branch in New Delhi. This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide convenient and accessible gold loan services to our customers in the northern region. Muthoot Finance, the flagship company of The Muthoot Group and India’s No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand as per The Brand Trust Report 2022. It has earned the trust of Crores of people who availed a Gold Loan from the brand and transformed their lives.

Muthoot Finance also offers a bouquet of several other products and services that include Money Transfer, Gold Coin, Insurance, Personal Loan, Foreign Exchange, Home Loan and Vehicle Finance among others. Interestingly, almost 65% of its branches are located in the semi-urban and rural areas of the country, thereby bringing all of these financial services closer to the masses of India. As a consequence, we are able to serve over 2.5 Lakh customers every day. We accord highest priority to people’s gold kept in our lockers, with a 7-layer security system.

The Muthoot Group has steadfastly worked with the principle of ‘Unchanging Values in Changing Times’. With the opening of this new branch, we reaffirm our commitment to continue supporting communities and individuals by providing reliable access to funds, for a plethora of needs like expansion of an existing business, securing additional and new stocks, higher education, buying a house, for a start-up, among many others. Also, having been rated as a Great Place To Work, our aim has been to create employment opportunities for the local population.

In our endeavour to reach out and benefit more and more people, the Gold Loan @Home Service, which provides Gold Loan in the comfort and convenience of their own homes, has been receiving exponential acceptance across regions. The Muthoot Group has always worked towards financial inclusion in mind. We aim to further strengthen the service by expanding its reach to the underbanked and underserved customers.

